Since March 15, the state of Ohio has lost about 1 million jobs, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said April 22 during a press conference on COVID-19 and the state's response.

Nationally, that number is well over 25 million and probably will grow higher, with a national unemployment rate of 20%, Husted said.

"(COVID-19 is) not just a health crisis. Over time, it has become more and more of an economic crisis," Husted said.

Past recessions have shown that as unemployment goes up, so too does suicide, drug addiction, homelessness, domestic violence and more health issues, Husted said.

"Bad economic conditions lead to bad health consequences, and this is the reality that we face," Husted said. "Not to mention that in every economic downturn, it hurts the most the people who are at the bottom of the economic scale."

Many small businesses are within days or weeks of running out of cash, and many of them will close not just temporarily, but forever, Husted said.

If businesses are not operating, and people are not working, then state and local governments will not have the revenue to operate and will not be able to borrow the money, he said.

"During a normal recession, the $2.7 billion we have in the rainy day fund would suffice," Husted said. "But, based on current projections ... that $2.7 billion, well, we might need twice that amount just to balance the budget over the next 15 months."

This isn't about the government, but the people that the government serves and what the residents depend on, Husted said. That includes funding for education, public health and public safety.

The reopening strategy is not just about businesses, Husted said, but about the economic engine that our social safety net depends on.

Coronavirus is going to be part of our lives for a while, and we will need to learn how to live with it safely to protect lives, he said.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said state officials are looking at the lowest and highest risk actions in every industry – including health care – as the state gradually reopens and residents learn how to live with the virus.

Acton is revising an executive order from last month that postponed elective procedures in order to preserve personal protective equipment and beds for those infected with the coronavirus.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said health care providers at hospitals and outpatient surgery centers will be asked to contact patients who had elective procedures put on hold to determine whether the procedures should now happen.

Because of your great work and our health care system coming together as a team to meet community needs, we prevented a massive spike of cases, DeWine said. Now we must begin the gradual, multi-phased process of reopening, he said, which includes having health care providers discuss postponed procedures with patients.

Acton said she has been particularly concerned to hear about patients who have delayed diagnostic procedures.

"There are some people who have had some symptoms that I do not think are nonessential," Acton said.

The health care providers and patients should consider the reason for the procedure, the patient's current health condition and quality of life, and any new or chronic conditions that could have an effect on the patient's quality of life, and then make a determination as to whether a delayed procedure should proceed, DeWine said.

Patients also need to be aware of the risk of contracting COVID-19 and the impact of the pandemic on the post-operative recovery process, the governor said.

Acton said anyone having a change in their clinical condition should reach out to their doctors, and health care providers should reach out to ODH if they have questions about patients' conditions.

Acton also addressed testing capacity in Ohio, which officials anticipate will be increasing. The state prioritizes who is tested in order to make the most of the tests that are available. The tiers of priorities are as follows:

Priority 1: Individuals with symptoms who are hospitalized or health care workers

Priority 2: Individuals with symptoms who are: in long-term care or congregate living facilities, first responders or critical infrastructure workers, age 65 and older, living with underlying conditions

Priority 2a: Individuals and staff without symptoms who are in long-term care or congregate living facilities with an outbreak

Priority 3: Other individuals with symptoms, and individuals with mild symptoms in areas with high COVID-19 hospitalizations

Ohio has 13,725 total cases of COVID-19 and 557 deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported April 22.

Ohio has its first case of COVID-19 in the juvenile corrections system, DeWine said. The individual started showing symptoms April 20 and was immediately isolated. Other youths in the infected individual's unit are being monitored for symptoms, DeWine said, and the contact-tracing with the ODH and the Cuyahoga County Health Department has already started.

The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 97,998.

The ODH reports 2,882 individuals have been hospitalized, and 880 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus.

The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 106 years old, with a median age of 51.

Cuyahoga County accounts for 1,713 of the cases, 474 hospitalizations and 79 deaths.

If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.