Health care workers and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health are encouraging residents to mask up and get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the county continues to experience a "very high level of transmission."
Currently the county is seeing a case rate that is eight times the Center for Disease and Prevention’s threshold of high transmission, said CCBH Commissioner Terry Allan. At the peak of the omicron surge, the case rate was 13 times the CDC’s threshold.
Over the past week, the county reported over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases.
“We’re still seeing a very high level of transmission and so we really need everyone to do what’s in their own power to help stop that transmission,” said Dr. Heidi Gullett, CCBH medical director. “We’re encouraged that our numbers are going down but we’re still at a very high level of cases and that’s impacting our health systems in profound ways.”
In addition to getting the vaccine and its boosters, to help lower the level of transmission, the county health officials recommended wearing a mask and social distancing. Surgical masks are more effective than cloth masks, Allan said, and layer of masks is also more effective. He encouraged school distracts to continue enforcing masking rules as the omicron variant has caused a significant increase in hospitalization among children.
Gullett went on to explain that hospitals have a limited amount of treatment supplies for COVID-19 patients.
“While we’re hopeful that these treatments will increase in volume, we don’t have enough right now to go around so stopping transmission and prevent future infections are our best bet here,” she said.
The county is seeing a significant impact on children with many reporting not only acute COVID-19 cases in children but also children developing multi-system inflammatory condition weeks after having COVID.
“Sometimes these children need specialized care and they need that at our local hospitals,” Gullett said. “It’s really important to recognize the care for acute COVID care but also long-term care.”
As hospitals continue to work under high levels of stress, Allan said elective surgeries will continue to be delayed and visitations will be limited.
Health care workers in the county continue to work under stress as many units don't have enough staff.
“We’re also tired and working with limited staff so I would ask that you be patient and please be kind," Gullett said. "Our staff has endured a lot of abuse and frustration which is understandable …. But they need extra patience."
Allan strongly encouraged all residents to get the vaccine and its booster dose. He said 61% of all residents in the county have been fully vaccinated; 21% of children ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated; and 51% of children ages 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated.
“Vaccination always will be the best way out of this pandemic,” he said.
Testing can also help prevent people from exposing others to the virus, he added.
For those searching for a COVID-19 test, the White House announced that people across the U.S. can order free, at-home COVID-19 tests at covidtests.gov, which allows people to order four tests and have them delivered by mail.
To show how to do the at-home testing, County Executive Armond Budish did an On Go COVID-19 test during the press conference, which showed he was negative for the virus.