Stella’s Music Club in downtown Cleveland closed after two years of business due to struggles with finances and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The music venue was also severely impacted by the destruction and theft following the May 30 protest against George Floyd’s death in downtown Cleveland, said Michael Zweig, the music venue’s owner and resident of Solon.
“We do feed off the Indians being right across the street, but they obviously are not allowing fans to games,” said Zweig, a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. “It’s that, coupled with the general pandemic and restrictions from the state. The riot certainly didn’t help, with us getting looted for a significant amount of money and then having insurance turn around and pay us 20 cents on the dollar of our claim. There was really a perfect storm of difficulties, but it’s the business.”
Zweig co-opened the music venue located at 2217 E. 9th St. in August 2018, and he officially closed it Aug. 31, 2020.
“We were on life support for most of the year waiting to reopen and just simply didn’t,” Zweig said. “We hadn’t been at full capacity all year.”
Zweig also owns Brickstone Tavern in downtown Cleveland.
He works as managing director for the Rockefeller Family Global Office in New York City.
“My plans for the future are restricted by the fact that I spend most of my time in New York where I work, so it’s difficult for me to project a new club at this time anywhere in Cleveland,” Zweig said. “I thought about doing something in Chagrin Falls if the opportunity were to present itself.”