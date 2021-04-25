Ohio has had 1,064,306 total cases of COVID-19, the Ohio Department of Health reported April 25.
The number of reported cases increased by 873 from April 24, staying below the state's 21-day average of 1,919. It's the eighth straight day the number of new reported cases has been below the state's 21-day average.
The ODH has changed how it releases COVID-19 deaths in the state after conducting a review of the process. Deaths will be verified by coded death certificate information received from the National Center for Health Statistics, which can take some time to receive, according to a note on the ODH website. Death information is not available daily and will be updated twice a week moving forward.
Ohio residents account for a total of 19,122 COVID-19 deaths, the ODH reported April 23; the median age of those who has died is 80.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age of less than a year to 111 years old; the median age is 42.
The total number of tests conducted in Ohio is 12,250,275. The daily percent positivity of confirmed laboratory tests is 3.4%, with a seven-day moving average of 4.5%, according to data from April 23.
The ODH reports 55,685 cumulative hospitalizations, and 7,721 individuals have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 67.
There are currently 1,178 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those currently hospitalized, 356 are in the ICU, and 210 are on ventilators.
The ODH reports 1,008,318 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 108,973 of the cases, 6,478 hospitalizations and 2,084 deaths.
A total of 4,569,422 Ohioans (39.09% of the state's population) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,512,118 Ohioans (30.05%) completed the vaccination process as of April 25.
U.S. health officials lifted an 11-day pause on COVID-19 vaccinations using Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot late April 23, after scientific advisers decided its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clot.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.