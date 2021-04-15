The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the MetroHealth System will be offering first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a Wolstein Center satellite clinic on April 16 and 17.
The clinic at 5398 Northfield Road in Maple Heights will serve any Ohioan 16 and older.
Appointments are available between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. both days. The second dose will be scheduled on site.
Free parking is available at the clinic. Residents also can call 2-1-1 to arrange free transportation.
To schedule an appointment, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov and type "Maple Heights" in the search box. Ohioans also can call 833-427-5634 to book an appointment through the Ohio Department of Health call center.