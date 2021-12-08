I-271 at US-422 / Chagrin Blvd

A view of Intersate 271 from the Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera at Chagrin Boulevard. The local northbound lanes are at right.

 Screenshot

Multiple crashes closed two of the three local lanes of Interstate 271 northbound in Pepper Pike during evening rush hour Dec. 8.

The Pepper Pike Police Department reported local traffic was down to one lane between Chagrin Boulevard and Cedar Road near Shaker Boulevard.

Beachwood police assisted Pepper Pike police in responding.

The crashes were cleared by 6:25 p.m., according to @TotalTrafficCLE on Twitter.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you