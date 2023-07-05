Upcycle Parts Shop will be hosting a Rube Goldberg-inspired experience at 1:30 p.m. July 9 at the Maltz Museum at 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood.
Upcycle Buffet offers reusable equipment and materials for attendees to get creative and create their own Rube Goldberg machine. After the program, attendees can see the “Rube Goldberg: The World of Hilarious Invention” exhibit and a chance to interact with the machines.
This event is free with museum admission, registration is required.
For more information, visit maltzmuseum.org.