Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County Inc. is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for spray painting the image of a backward swastika, the word “Jewish” and other images at Lansing Avenue Jewish Cemetery in Cleveland.
The criminal damage was discovered by cemetery caretaker Brett Cochran Nov. 16, who reported it to police on Nov. 17.
The listing made Crime Stoppers’ website’s “Crime of the Week” and is headlined “Criminal Damaging/Trespass/Hate Crime.”
“Cleveland police report damage to the cemetery was discovered by an employee on 11/16/2020,” the listing on the website reads.”The desecration included spray painted forms of swastikas as well as other hate crime symbols. Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward up to $2500 for information that leads to the identification and prosecution of those responsible for this crime. Tipster remain ANONYMOUS.”
The cemetery at 3953 East 57th St. in Cleveland’s Slavic Village is one of several cemeteries managed by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland in Beachwood.
J. David Heller, board chair of the Federation, decried the criminal damage in a Nov. 16 statement on the Federation’s website.