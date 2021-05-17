Crocker Park in Westlake has installed 22 curbside pickup zones across different metered locations to better assist stores and restaurants servicing their customers. After seeing the influx in curbside pickup services across the retail and restaurant industry, the lifestyle center installed specific zones to make the process seamless and accessible to all Crocker Park businesses and guests, according to a news release.
Each business inside Crocker Park will have a dedicated curbside pickup zone near their respective store or restaurant. The zones are signified by both color codes and zone numbers. Guests are asked to make their curbside pickup orders either online or by calling the store, and then upon arrival will park in their dedicated pick-up zone and stay in their vehicle while a team member from the business delivers their order to their car. Shoppers and diners are required to stay in their vehicle during the delivery in order to promote safety and efficiency.
“As an avid shopper myself, I continue to see the growing popularity in curbside pick-up when shopping, picking up my dinner, and even grocery shopping,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises in Cleveland, said in the release. “We saw this shift and knew we had to take action to ensure that every one of our businesses can take advantage of this new service, and that we make this option as simple and efficient as possible for both our businesses and our visitors.”
To view a complete map with the various zones, visit bit.ly/3eDhHmI.