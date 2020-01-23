DRY GOODS, buybuy BABY and World Market are coming to Crocker Park in Westlake later this yearDRY GOODS offers women’s clothing, jewelry and accessories.
“This brand is a special one, geared to bring out the fashion-forward woman in all of us,” said Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises in a news release. “We are thrilled to welcome DRY GOODS into our collection of shops and stores at Crocker Park, adding a wonderful customer service and forward-thinking retail brand for our visitors to shop and experience.”
DRY GOODS will be at 87 Main St.
buybuy BABY sells apparel to furniture and health products for young children and infants. It will be at 302 Main St.
World Market offers unique and authentic items for home decor, home entertaining and gift giving. It will be at 313 Main St.
“The vision for Crocker Park has always been to be a vibrant, vertically integrated lifestyle center within Westlake, complimenting the surrounding community and creating an energy apart from any other,” Schmidt said. “The additions of buybuyBABY and World Market to our phase three development will add a new experience for shoppers and visitors and help them find the unique products to fit their lifestyle.”
Crocker Park is a property of Stark Enterprises in Cleveland.