Crocker Park in Westlake has announced its full programming lineup from Memorial Day, May 30, through Labor Day, Sept. 5.
“We are thrilled to kick off the summer with a full line up of fun, family programs and events running all season long here at Crocker Park,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises in Cleveland, said in a news release. “We are especially excited for the return of our 2nd annual Crocker Block Party and Crocker Bark 5K on June 12, bringing a community party to Main Street for the whole family. It’s all happening here – all summer long.”
Every week, events are as follows: North Union Farmers Market by Westland Heating, Air Conditioning and Plumbing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; Stroller Strides Workout Classes by Fit4Mom Avon-Westlake from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays; Crocker Kids with Northeast Ohio Parent Magazine from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 17, June 7, July 12 and Aug. 2; Pop-Up Food Trucks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 17, June 7, July 12, Aug. 2 and Sept. 6; Express Train from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays; Splash Pad sponsored by Lake Ridge Academy at 10 a.m. along with a nightly light show from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; Music in the Park from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 4 to 6 p.m. Sundays; Athleta’s Move With A Cause Yoga from 6 to 7 p.m. every other Tuesday starting June 7 at Market Square; Movies in the Park on Thursday evenings at dusk beginning June 2 in Market Square; and photo opportunities throughout the property.
Special events include: the Ohio Artisan Collective Market 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7, June 4 and July 2; Moms Rock 5K at 9 a.m. May 8; Cleveland Magazine’s Best of the West from 6 to 9 p.m. May 12; Spring Into Summer Craft & Vendor Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 21; Fantasy Festival: Spring Gala from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 22; the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 28; Block Party & Crocker Bark 5K from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 12; Barbie Truck Malibu Tour from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 23; and the Crocker Park Wine Festival from 4 to 10 p.m. Sept. 16 and from 2 to 10 p.m. Sept. 17.
For more information on all of Crocker Park’s events, visit crockerpark.com.