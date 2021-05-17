Crocker Park has released its summer event calendar, featuring annual activities, daily programs and new event additions.
“We are thrilled to be back in the swing of things, with a full line up of fun programs and events running all season long, all while staying safe, here at Crocker Park,” Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises in Cleveland, said in a news release. “We are especially excited to roll out our 1st annual Crocker Bark 5K and Crocker Block Party on June 13, bringing a community party to Main Street for the whole family. It’s all happening here - all Summer long.”
The following regular, repeating events will occur:
• North Union Farmers Market presented by the Julie Billiart School every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Stroller Strides workout classes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
• Crocker Kids with Northeast Ohio Parent Magazine presented by Lake Ridge Academy _ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 18, June 15, July 20, Aug. 17 and Sept. 7
• Pop-up food trucks – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 18, June 15, July 20, Aug. 17 and Sept. 7
• Birchwood School of Hawken express train – Starts May 19, and is Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.
• Lake Ridge Academy splash zone – Begins at 10 a.m. May 28 with a nightly light show
• Music in the Park sponsored by Roche Wealth Management of Raymond James – Begins May 28, and is Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and Sundays from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Athleta’s Move with a Cause – Begins June 1, with Barre Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and yoga Sundays at 9 a.m.
• Movies in the Park sponsored by Birchwood Schools of Hawken – Every Thursday June 10 to Sept. 9 at dusk
Special events include:
• Wedding Show Date Night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 26
• Boomer Bash with Northeast Ohio Boomer & Beyond Magazine from 4 to 7 p.m. June 3
• Crocker Bark 5K by Hermes Sports & Events presented by Lucky Shoes at 9:30 a.m. June 13
• Crocker Park Block Party by Serpentini of Westlake from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13
• Jillian Rian Dance Recital from 1 to 6 p.m. June 13
• Babz Company Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Dad’s Day 5k on June 20
• Will Run for Tacos 5k on July 17
• Ohio’s Tax Free Weekend from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8
• Shop & Rock Handmade Fest from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 7
• Jurassic Jungle LIVE from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29
• Adopt & Shop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11
For more information and the full event calendar, visit bit.ly/3eAONn2. Crocker Park is in Westlake.