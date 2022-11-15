The LEGO Store at Crocker Park plans to open at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at 276 Crocker Park Blvd. in Westlake.
Ohio’s fourth LEGO store, the space will feature a wide assortment of LEGO sets and building activities only available in LEGO retail stores. The store will also feature the LEGO Pick and Brick Wall where customers can select exact pieces they need for their builds; brick specialists, who can help customers find the sets they’re looking for; hands-on play opportunities; and the Build a Mini Tower activity, where visitors can mix and match from a selection of legs, torsos, heads, hair pieces and accessories to customize LEGO mini figures.
“The LEGO store at Crocker Park will deliver an immersive LEGO brand experience with a wide product assortment, hands on building experiences for our customers, exclusive promotions and fun events held in store with our amazing staff,” Travis Blue, vice president of Americas Brand Retail Stores, The LEGO Group, said in a news release. “Shoppers and children will encounter friendly and engaging Brick Specialists, unique LEGO experiences like our Build a Minifigure tower, Pick and Build Wall, and plenty of inspiration.”
Additionally, customers can also sign up for the free LEGO VIP program, receiving member benefits at the new store like exclusive gifts with their purchases, double points events and more.
Other Ohio stores are at Beachwood Place, Easton Town Center in Columbus and Kenwood Towne Centre in Blue Ash, a suburb of Cincinnati.
To learn more, visit LEGO.com or crockerpark.com.