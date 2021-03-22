New Balance at 30167 Detroit Road at Crocker Park in Westlake is now a Lucky Shoes store.
The store is still owned and operated by the Luck family.
“We have a passion for shoes and we believe that a great pair of shoes is important for people who live a lifestyle that is on the move, whether they are at work or at play,” John Luck, president and fourth generation owner of Lucky Shoes, said in a news release.
Lucky Shoes owns storefronts in Canton, Fairlawn and Strongsville, along with six New Balance stores, two Stride Rite stores and two Vionic stores, including a Vionic store at Crocker Park.
Lucky Shoes Crocker Park is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays; and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. The shoe store franchise is based in Fairlawn.