Crocker Park Block Party

Crocker Park in Westlake will present its inaugural block party June 13.

The event will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with the Crocker Bark 5K & 1-Mile Walk, a race participants can do with their dogs starting at Market Square that will weave through Westlake. The race is $30 per person, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the city of Westlake’s K-9 unit.

After the race, the streets of Crocker Park will feature free activities, games, exhibits and demos from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Children can enjoy giveaways from Cleveland Metroparks and the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Monsters, Cleveland Browns, Star Wars, super heroes and more.

The block party’s entertainment will include:

  • Meet and greets with Westlake Police Department law enforcement officers, SWAT, bomb unit, Cleveland Metroparks’ Mounted Unit and University Hospital-St. John Westshore
  • Touch-a-truck, where participants can get up close and explore inside Westlake’s police unit cruisers, EMS and more
  • Internet safety and “stranger danger” seminars with the prosecutor’s office and International Crimes Against Children mobile command center
  • K-9 demonstrations
  • Live music
  • Sidewalk chalk
  • Rock climbing wall
  • Gardening classes by Barnes Nursery
  • Storytime for all ages with Barnes & Noble
  • Vendors & exhibitors
  • Food trucks

Visit crockerpark.com/blockparty for more information.

