Crocker Park in Westlake will present its inaugural block party June 13.
The event will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with the Crocker Bark 5K & 1-Mile Walk, a race participants can do with their dogs starting at Market Square that will weave through Westlake. The race is $30 per person, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the city of Westlake’s K-9 unit.
After the race, the streets of Crocker Park will feature free activities, games, exhibits and demos from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Children can enjoy giveaways from Cleveland Metroparks and the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Monsters, Cleveland Browns, Star Wars, super heroes and more.
The block party’s entertainment will include:
- Meet and greets with Westlake Police Department law enforcement officers, SWAT, bomb unit, Cleveland Metroparks’ Mounted Unit and University Hospital-St. John Westshore
- Touch-a-truck, where participants can get up close and explore inside Westlake’s police unit cruisers, EMS and more
- Internet safety and “stranger danger” seminars with the prosecutor’s office and International Crimes Against Children mobile command center
- K-9 demonstrations
- Live music
- Sidewalk chalk
- Rock climbing wall
- Gardening classes by Barnes Nursery
- Storytime for all ages with Barnes & Noble
- Vendors & exhibitors
- Food trucks
Visit crockerpark.com/blockparty for more information.