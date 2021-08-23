Crofton Cares, a nonprofit charitable foundation founded by Michael and Amy Southard in 2018 that supports endeavors in education and healthcare in Cleveland and Tampa, Fla., announced Manith Humchad as its scholarship program award winner.
Humchad is a graduate of Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School. The $25,000 scholarship is renewable for three additional years, provided he maintains eligibility. In order to remain eligible, he needs to retain a 3.5 or higher grade-point-average, attend a two- or four-year college university or technical school, reside in the Tampa or Cleveland areas, and receive a 1,280 SAT or 28 ACT score or higher. The program also takes into account extracurricular activities, community service and financial need.
“I am ecstatic to be chosen as the winner of the Crofton Cares Scholarship Award,” Humchad said in a news release, who also earned a Huntington Bank Scholarship. “It means a lot to me that I can pursue a degree and to not be held back by the burden of student loans and other financial stresses.”
He intents to attend medical school, according to the release
For more information about the Crofton Cares Scholarship Award, visit croftoncares.org.