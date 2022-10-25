The Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation in Independence will hold its 2022 Toast of the Town fundraiser in honor of its longtime volunteer Bruce Hartzmark on Nov. 5 at FirstEnergy Stadium in downtown Cleveland.
Themed after the 1970s, the “Peace out IBD” theme encourages attendees to dress in 70s-themed fashions – which is a coincidence because honoree Hartzmark was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in July 1977 when he was 18 years old. Within the following year, he had three surgeries related to the diagnosis, he told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“When I was diagnosed 45 years ago, I didn’t expect at that point to ever be honored for that diagnosis,” said Hartzmark, who lives in Pepper Pike with his wife, Cindy Friedman. “I was 18 and it was the month before college. During my whole childhood, I had health issues. But doctors back then wouldn’t diagnose it. I look back those 45 years, and the good news today is if a kid has a stomach ache, doctors now try and rule Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis right away.”
In 1988, Hartzmark had a major flare-up that led to a hospital stay. It was at that point he decided to reach out to the local Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation chapter and get involved. He was invited to the organization’s first golf outing and dinner by then-chapter executive director Nanci Stein, though he neither was a golfer nor had a big appetite at the time due to his illness. He still went, Hartzmark recalled.
Thirty-four years later, he still holds the organization close to his heart, he said. Since then, Hartzmark was an active member of the Northern Ohio chapter from 1988 to 2009, serving as chapter president from 2003 to 2006, and chairing the nominating committee when his term was over. He became an emeritus trustee in 2009, and has continued his role as chair of the nominating committee. He was also honored by the organization once before 22 years ago as a distinguished volunteer of the year. He also served on the foundation’s national board from 1994 to 2001.
Outside of his involvement, Hartzmark has worked as a financial adviser at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc since 1983.
“It’s so rewarding when someone shows appreciation when you’re least expecting it,” said Hartzmark, who attends The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood and supports Celebrating Jewish Life. “I was totally not expecting (executive director Amy Btiebet Washington) to ask me, but this is seriously humbling. This is a nice, feel-good moment. It’s touching that I am still remembered and appreciated. It’s unfortunate that I still need to be a vocal person about Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis and telling my story, but I appreciate the foundation still supports me in that work.”
Washington spoke of Hartzmark’s dedication to the CJN in an emailed statement.
“The Northern Ohio Chapter of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation is honoring Bruce Hartzmark for his 34-year commitment toward volunteerism, fundraising and involvement,” she wrote. “Bruce’s dedication has helped to raise funds critical toward Crohn’s and colitis cures.”
Hartzmark said he’s been close with all of the chapter’s executive directors since he first got involved, noting “a wonderful friendship” between him and Washington. It’s those relationships, both in the chapter and community, that push him to continue his advocacy work, he said.
“It’s hard to get involved because people don’t talk about it,” he said. “When I was first diagnosed, my mom would ask around and talk to friends to have people reach out to me. I was always fortunate that I had people to talk to. That’s why I made the decision early on to talk about it and not shy away from it. There are a lot of people who live with Crohn’s invisibly because it is not the most glamorous disease.
“That’s another reason why I appreciate this award. This way we can continue to get the word out, and carry on these conversations about Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis.”