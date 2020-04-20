Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center has expanded its QuickCare service to five more locations to serve the demand for the immediate treatment of orthopaedic injuries, while bypassing emergency rooms.
This brings the total to nine locations serving Northeast Ohio. Crystal Clinic has also expanded its orthopaedic QuickCare telephone line with additional orthopaedic specialists who can provide immediate care to patients over the phone, while guiding them to a location and specialist for further care.
“Although families are staying home, injuries may still occur – especially as warm temperatures make more outdoor activities possible,” said Dr. Curtis Noel, medical director of Crystal Clinic QuickCare, in a news release. “Our QuickCare clinics, which are dedicated solely to orthopaedics, provide a more sensible option for patients to receive care for breaks, sprains, strains and minor lacerations, while avoiding potential exposure to infectious illnesses in the emergency room or general urgent care environments. This also frees up hospital resources to care for those who are ill.”
QuickCare services are for those 5 years and older. Before going to a clinic, patients should call 888-730-8321 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
QuickCare is available at the following locations:
• Barberton – 72 Fifth St. SE, Suite A
• Broadview Heights – 1 Eagle Valley Court
• Canton – 4466 Fulton Drive NW, Lower Parking Level
• Cuyahoga Falls – 437 Portage Trail
• Green – 1622 State Route 619 at Massillon Road, Suite 200
• Hudson – 1310 Corporate Drive
• Kent – 2007 State Route 59
• Medina – 4975 Foote Road, Suite 100
• Montrose – 3975 Embassy Parkway, Main Level
For more information about Crystal Clinic QuickCare, call 888-730-8321. To schedule a telehealth appointment, call 855-687-6357, ext. 27015 or visit CrystalClinic.com/telehealth.