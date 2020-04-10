Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center is offering telehealth virtual visits so patients can receive care from the safety and comfort of home.
This alternative to a conventional clinic visit gives patients the ability to connect with a Crystal Clinic physician, physical therapist, hand therapist, or clinician through the use of a smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer, according to a news release.
“A telehealth visit allows our patients to still have an in-depth, private, one-on-one consultation with their Crystal Clinic orthopaedic or reconstructive specialist, but without the need to physically come to one of our clinics,” said Holli Cholley, chief nursing and operations officer, in the release. “This convenient option is especially important as people are asked to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Most non-emergency orthopaedic injuries or conditions can be diagnosed in a telehealth consultation. Through a telehealth visit, Crystal Clinic specialists can also develop a plan of care, order tests and provide follow-up care, including consults with physical therapy and hand therapy, and if an in-person clinic visit is needed, this can be determined during the telehealth visit, according to the release.
Telehealth can also be used for follow-up care with one of Crystal Clinic’s plastic and reconstructive surgeons.
To schedule a telehealth visit, patients can fill out an online appointment request form at CrystalClinic.com and select the “telehealth” option, or select “Schedule a Telehealth Consult” at CrystalPlasticSurgeons.com. A scheduler will then call the patient to set up the telehealth appointment. Patients can also call 855-687-6357, ext. 27015, to talk with a scheduler.