Cleveland State University has denied Rabbi Alexander Popivker’s appeal over a Feb. 1 hearing decision to ban him from campus for at least two years.
The university designated Popivker of Cleveland Heights with indefinite persona non grata status following a hearing focused on his January visits to campus in which he stole a banner belonging to the student group, Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights, from the student center and affixed an Israeli flag to a university light pole. The city prosecutor also issued misdemeanor theft charges for the theft of the banner.
Following the hearing, he was able to appeal the decision within 10 business days, which he submitted Feb. 16, on the grounds of a procedural error resulting in material harm or prejudice, or the hearing outcome as grossly disproportionate to the nature of the behavior determined to be detrimental.
In a March 22 letter sent to Popivker, senior vice president for business affairs and CFO David N. Jewel determined there was no procedural error and the designation was not grossly disproportionate to his behavior.
“Accordingly, your appeal of the February 2, 2023 decision of the hearing officer is hereby denied,” Jewel wrote.
The university’s CFO had 10 business days upon receiving the appeal to review the record of the hearing and make a determination on the appeal, however Jewel wrote, through no fault of Popivker’s, he had not received the letter of appeal until March 23.
Visitors who have been designated as persona non grata under University Policy 3344-90-30 are not permitted to be present at any Cleveland State University location.
While the decision of the appeal is final, Popivker can request removal of the status after March 22, 2025 by submitting a request in writing to the university’s CFO.