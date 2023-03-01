Cleveland State University is investigating a community bulletin board in Fenn Tower, a residence hall, that was found to be vandalized with an antisemitic racial slur Feb. 21, according to a Feb. 23 letter sent to residents.
In the letter from the office of the vice president for campus engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion, it states the university acted swiftly to remove the offensive graffiti and shared resources for community members who may have been impacted.
“Cleveland State University does not condone this type of behavior,” the letter states. “We embrace and support a culture of diversity and inclusion. As a community of scholars, we expect our students, faculty, staff and visitors to treat everyone with dignity and respect.”
The letter was signed by Phillip “Flapp” Cockrell, vice for campus engagement and chief diversity officer; Abbas Hill, executive director of residence life and housing; Kyle Wolfe, director for residential education in the department of residence life and housing; and David Kahoun, Fenn Tower community director in the department of residence life and housing.
The destruction or defacement of property is against the law and a violation of university policy, the letter states, and students found responsible could face criminal charges and be sanctioned under the Student Code of Conduct. Non-students could be charged with vandalism by CSU Police.
The letter shared campus resources available to assist students including the Counseling Center, CARE Team, Department of Residence Life, and Housing and Division of Campus Engagement, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Students can also take advantage of free and confidential 24/7 counseling services via the Counseling Center by calling 216-687-2277.
The Office of Institutional Equity is investigating the incident and asks that any information that can assist in identifying the person(s) responsible be shared by calling the office at 216-687-2223 or filing an anonymous report via Ethics Point at bit.ly/41GRBpo.