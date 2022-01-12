Cleveland State University and the University of Mount Union in Alliance recently announced an articulation agreement that will qualify Mount Union engineering and physics graduates for direct admission into one of seven master’s degree programs at CSU.
Under the new agreement, Mount Union students graduating with a cumulative 2.75 grade-point average or higher in its Bachelor of Science degrees in biomedical engineering, civil engineering, electrical engineering, and mechanical engineering programs will qualify for admission to the respective master’s degree programs at CSU’s Master of Science degrees in computer science and software engineering.
Mount Union physics students graduating with a 3.0 GPA will also qualify for direct admission into any one of the six applicable master’s degree programs at CSU listed above, with the addition of a Master of Science in chemical engineering.
“Partnering with Cleveland State, a leading graduate research institution in Northeast Ohio, on direct admission into advanced graduate engineering degrees will provide Mount Union graduates the opportunity to further their training and support the diverse and growing needs of regional industries,” Chad Korach, associate professor and director of the Mount Union School of Engineering, said in a news release.
Michael Hollenbaugh, CSU’s director of graduate admissions and diversity initiatives, said in the release, “We are excited to work with the University of Mount Union to help drive economic development by keeping top talent in Northeast Ohio, and to work together to prepare students for the post-pandemic workforce for high demand fields in engineering and data science.”