Cleveland State University in Cleveland received a $1 million gift from Marjorie Brintnall Shorrock to help the university lead and transform public higher education through advancing student support programs impacting student progression and graduation rates, according to a news release.
“Our brand of engaged learning is built upon the notion that we will get every single student through, and gifts like Marjorie’s help us deliver,” CSU President Harlan Sands said in the release. “We are incredibly grateful for her generosity, and for recognizing how important our work is for the respective futures of our students, our university and our community.”
CSU’s student programs include the 2-for-1 tuition promise, announced in June 2020, where the university covers spring 2021 semester tuition for freshmen who completed the fall 2020 semester, after all other financial aid has been applied. It will continue to offer the 2-for-1 tuition promise to freshmen who enroll and successfully complete the Fall 2021 semester.
Other CSU programs include Lift Up Vikes! and Last Mile Scholarships designed to provide support to students facing a variety of challenges during their time at CSU.
“I’m very dedicated to the university and to the success of its students,” Shorrock said in the release. “I am pleased to be able to support CSU financially and in other ways.”
Shorrock’s husband, Bill, joined the faculty in CSU’s history department in 1969. She later enrolled in CSU’s graduate program at the former Nance College of Business and earned an MBA in 1998.
In 1974, Shorrock joined Resource Careers, a not-for-profit career development and referral service that helped college-educated women identify and obtain careers in business. She transformed the business into a for-profit corporation and expanded its services to provide career assistance for spouses of employees relocating throughout the United States and abroad.