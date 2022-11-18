The Cleveland State University board of trustees voted Nov. 17 to remove the name Marshall from its college of law due to the namesake’s slave-owning background, a move law school dean Lee Fisher and the school’s alumni are supporting.
Named after former U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall, the John Marshall College of Law merged with the Cleveland Law School in 1946, forming the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law which was acquired by CSU in 1969.
“I support the CSU Board’s decision,” Fisher, dean of the law school now known as the CSU College of Law, said in a Nov. 17 statement. “We cannot ignore the reality that Chief Justice John Marshall bought and sold hundreds of slaves throughout his adult life.”
He added that the justice’s actions and views are contrary to the shared values of the law school and the university for an unwavering commitment to justice, equity, diversity and inclusion.
The name change stemmed from an online petition from renamejohnmarshall.com and sent to Fisher and Dean Darby Dickerson of University of Illinois Chicago John Marshall Law School in the summer of 2020 to remove Marshall’s names from the schools.
Fisher appointed 12 students, 10 alumni, six faculty and three staff to the law school name committee following receipt of the petition to seek wide input and develop findings and options for whether to remove the name. The committee met over 18 months, created a website and a comprehensive resource guide, held six virtual public forms, created a 45-page framing document presenting different views and sent an online survey to more than 4,000 law college alumni, students, faculty, staff and CSU and Cleveland legal community members, the statement said.
On Feb. 28, 2022, Fisher submitted the law school name committee report to then provost Laura Bloomberg, which was reviewed by a special university ad hoc committee that unanimously recommended the name removal. In September, Bloomberg, now CSU’s president, submitted the recommendation to the board, the statement said.
“My view is that changing our law college name is not about erasing history,” Fisher said. “It is about understanding the inherent complexity of our history and reckoning with that history in the context of our present-day values.”
He said Marshall’s contributions to American jurisprudence and his writings, decision and judicial legacy will continue to be an important part of the school’s curriculum, but there is a distinction between history and bestowing honor.
“Naming rights are a highly cherished honor that should be reserved for those whose actions are consistent with the shared present day values of the law college and university and those with the strongest ties to our law college – either through their service or their philanthropy,” he said. “The fact is, neither Chief Justice Marshall nor his ancestors have any ties to Cleveland, CSU, or our law college.”
The Cleveland Jewish News reached out to Fisher for further comment, but he declined to expand on his comments beyond the statement due to university policy.
Alumni support move
As a 2018 graduate and an adjunct professor of cybercrime at the CSU College Law, Madelyn Grant received updates and followed the process of the name-change decision closely.
“I have stayed up to date on what they’ve been doing and it does seem like they put really a great deal of thought and time and energy into making this decision,” the attorney at Friedman & Nemecek, LLC in Cleveland told the CJN Nov. 18. “I really respect the commitment that they gave to that and the involvement of everybody involved.”
Grant, a resident of Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood and member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, supports the name change as she said law schools should invite critical thinking and open discussion among students and faculty, and this step creates a welcoming environment for every student to have those discussions.
“It’s a decision that shows that they’re evolving and that’s all anybody can do right now,” she said. “They can learn from the past and from the future, really, and they can evolve for the purpose of inclusion. I think that’s what they did and I think it’s something to be proud of.”
H. Jeffrey Schwartz, a 1979 graduate and attorney at Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP in Cleveland, said he was generally aware of the process taking place to change the name of his alma mater and found it to be understandable to remove the name of a slaveowner from a public law school.
“I’d be surprised if any alumni didn’t understand that, and I certainly do,” Schwartz, a resident of Beachwood, told the CJN Nov. 18. “So I am pleased that this level of progress in this regard is occurring.”
He recognized the harm of slavery and understands why many people, particularly African Americans, would rather not see a slaveowner’s name on a public law school.
“Changing the name to delete Marshall is very understandable and reflecting a sensitivity to the understandable feelings of those folks in particular is a virtuous thing to do,” Schwartz said.