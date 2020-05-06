Cleveland State University will hold its first virtual commencement for spring 2020 graduates at 1 p.m. May 30, highlighted by a commencement address by Ohio Lt. Gov. John Husted.
“We and the entire CSU leadership team are working on a truly special experience that will honor each graduate as an individual, celebrate their years at CSU and provide a memorable, uplifting and fun event for family and friends,” President Harlan M. Sands stated in a news release.
Degrees will be conferred on May 9, as originally scheduled.
“We also remain committed to allowing all 2020 graduates who wish to ‘walk’ and receive recognition at the earliest in-person commencement we can organize,” Sands said.