Cleveland State University plans to welcome all of its students, faculty and staff back to campus in the fall.
The university cited its success in managing the COVID-19 pandemic on campus and vaccination efforts in coming to its decision to return to near-normal operations in August. CSU has one of the lowest COVID test positivity rates in the nation for urban universities and successfully held more than 40% of its classes on campus this spring.
“Our community members have demonstrated that they are committed to following our safety protocols and protecting themselves and others,” said CSU President Harlan Sands in a news release. “Combine that with the progress we’re seeing in vaccinations of students, faculty and staff, and we’re excited about the fall semester.”
The announcement means most CSU classes and labs will be in-person and on-campus. The university will fully open its residence halls and offer a near-full slate of residence life events, campus dining, student activities and student support services. The university will also be working to safely reopen campus offices.
Given the increasing availability of vaccines, CSU expects that by late August, all faculty, staff, and students will be vaccinated and ready to return. Vaccinations will be required for all students living on campus.
“We will be doing our best to ensure that every member of our university community is vaccinated,” Sands said. “Now that the vaccine is available to everyone over the age of 16 in Ohio, we’re encouraging our students, faculty and staff to take advantage of the fantastic mass vaccination center at our Wolstein arena or another site that’s convenient.”