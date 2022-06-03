A few weeks after the closure of Blu, the Restaurant, restaurateur Brad Friedlander is preparing to close another concept – Cut151 Supper Club at 3355 Richmond Road in Beachwood.
The restaurant opened in November 2021 and will close its doors for good after service on June 5. According to a news release from the restaurant, industry-wide labor shortages, supply-chain issues and rising food costs have contributed to the closure.
“Inflation is just ridiculous now,” Friedlander said in the release. “Sadly, the state of the economy and the world we live in since the pandemic started has created the perfect storm that has forced us to close. COVID-19’s many challenges simply proved insurmountable to our business. My biggest concern is for our employees. We are a family, so we are making every effort to make sure that everyone obtains new employment.”
Cut 151 was announced in June 2021 to fill the space left behind by Rosso Italia, another Friedlander concept, which opened in December 2019. It first closed in March 2020 in the early days of the pandemic and was preparing for a mid-April 2021 reopening, but ultimately closed for good when Cut 151 was announced around the same time.
The building that housed Blu, the Restaurant and Cut 151 used to be home to Friedlander’s former concepts: Red, the Steakhouse, which closed in October 2019, and Moxie, the Restaurant, which closed in April 2019.
Friedlander told the CJN April 18 that Blu, the Restaurant’s space could be reused for event space, but no plans for the Cut 151 space has been announced yet.
Reservations for Cut 151 can be placed up until its end of day June 5 closure at cut151.com.