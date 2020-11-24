Seven Ohio counties are jointly urging residents to stay home to protect themselves and their family members from the large scale spread of COVID-19, according to a Nov. 24 news release.
County leaders, in the release, reminded residents to follow public health guidance related to social gatherings, wearing masks and avoiding unnecessary travel. Within the last week, each of the participating counties – Franklin, Cuyahoga, Hamilton, Summit, Montgomery, Lucas and Mahoning – has issued a stay-at-home health advisory, in partnership with their county administrations, boards of health and their largest cities.
The advisories encourage residents to stay home to the greatest extent possible due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state. Residents are advised to only leave their home to go to work or school, or for essential needs such as seeking medical care, purchasing essential items from a grocery store or pharmacy, picking up prepared food or receiving deliveries.
“We’re in a fight to save lives here,” said John O’Grady, Franklin County Board of Commissioners president, in the release. “This week kicks off a season of celebration, but each of us needs to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to protect our loved ones and community. The guidance is clear – wear a mask, keep your distance, don’t travel and we’ll all get through this together.”
Additionally, residents are strongly advised to avoid traveling in and out of Ohio and to forgo having guests in their homes or residences during the upcoming holiday, the release said. These advisories are consistent with all orders set forth by Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health, as well as the governor’s statewide curfew order which took effect Nov. 19.
“This week presents a major challenge to our state as we try to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski, in the release. “All of our actions could affect the health of our families and members of our community. Our best bet this week is to avoid in-person gatherings with people outside of our homes.”
Health leaders and elected officials are particularly concerned about activities related to the holiday week and the ability of Ohio hospitals to manage a rapidly growing number of patients who need care, the release said.
“Cases and hospital admissions are at the highest levels we have seen during this pandemic, by far,” said Hamilton County Board of Commissioners President Denise Driehaus, in the release. “These county health advisories reflect the urgent need for all of us to protect ourselves and our families to stop the spread of this virus.”