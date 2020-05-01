The Cuyahoga County Board of Health reported 1,237 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County and 86 deaths during a May 1 press briefing in Parma. CCBH's data excludes Cleveland due to it being out of its jurisdiction.
County Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett announced Cuyahoga County also has 441 probable cases of COVID-19, meaning an individual isn't a lab-confirmed case but has had close contact with someone who has tested positive and exhibits symptoms.
The county also has 507 recovered cases.
Of those 1,237 positive cases, individuals are between 1 week and 101 years old and were infected between Feb. 28 and April 28. Those infected are 54% female and 46% male, Gullett said.
Breaking down the 86 deaths consisting of 85 lab-confirmed cases and 1 probable case, individuals are between 53 to 97 years old and passed between March 20 and April 30. The median age for Cuyahoga County's deaths is 78. 48% of the deceased individuals is female and 52% is male.
She then broke down race and ethnicity data for the total COVID-19 cases in the county with individuals identifying as white at 55%, followed by black at 32.7% and Asian at .8%. 3% identified as a different race and race data for 8.5% is unknown at this time. 76.2% is non-Hispanic/Latino, 2.4% is Hispanic/Latino and 21.4% is unknown.
She then presented a slide breaking down the COVID-19 cases into graphs using April 29 sex, race, ethnicity and age data.
Gullett then presented a slide containing Cuyahoga County's epi-curve, showing how the county's efforts to curb the virus stacks up with testing.
She then showed a distribution map of Cuyahoga County by ZIP code, highlighting, as she expected, an increase of cases. ZIP codes 44146, 44128, 44122, 44120, 44118, 44124, 44121, 44133, 44130, 44134, 44135 and 44113 have the highest cases between 63 and 134 in the county.
She also broke down Cuyahoga County surveillance data throughout the county's hospitals:
- 70% utilization of adult medical surgical beds across the county’s hospitals
- 42% utilization of pediatric medical surgical beds
- 68% utilization of critical care adult beds
- 29% utilization of available ventilators
CCBH Commissioner Terry Allan informed the community that the stay-at-home order was extended until May 29, and people are urged to work from home while businesses reopen. People should stay six feet away from one another and social gatherings must remain less than 10 people to reduce spread. Masks must also be worn in public and "will be the standard."