The Cuyahoga County Board of Health reported 1,540 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County and 105 deaths during a May 8 press briefing in Parma. CCBH's data excludes Cleveland due to it being out of its jurisdiction.
County Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett announced Cuyahoga County also has 457 probable cases of COVID-19, meaning an individual isn't a lab-confirmed case but has had close contact with someone who has tested positive and exhibits symptoms.
The county also has 608 recovered cases.
Of those 1,540 positive cases, individuals are between 1 week and 101 years old and were infected between Feb. 28 and May 5. The median age for those infected is 54 years old. Those infected are 54% female and 46% male, Gullett said.
She then broke down race and ethnicity data for the total COVID-19 cases for both lab-confirmed and probable in the county with individuals identifying as white at 53.2%, followed by black at 34.0% and Asian at .7%. 2.9% identified as a different race and race data for 9.1% is unknown at this time. 75.4% is non-Hispanic/Latino, 2.5% is Hispanic/Latino and 22.1% is unknown.
Breaking down the 105 deaths consisting of 104 lab-confirmed cases and 1 probable case, individuals are between 53 to 97 years old and passed between March 20 and May 7. The median age for Cuyahoga County's deaths is 78. 53% of the deceased individuals is female and 47% is male.
She then broke down race and ethnicity data for the total COVID-19 deaths in the county with individuals identifying as white at 69%, followed by black at 26% and Asian at 1%. 4% is unknown at this time. 80% is non-Hispanic/Latino and 20% is unknown.
Gullett then presented a slide containing Cuyahoga County's epi-curve, showing how the county's efforts to curb the virus stacks up with testing.
She also broke down Cuyahoga County surveillance data throughout the county's hospitals:
- 73% utilization of adult medical surgical beds across the county’s hospitals
- 53% utilization of pediatric medical surgical beds
- 69% utilization of critical care adult beds
- 29% utilization of available ventilators
A new feature Gullett introduced this week was a slide on testing, where she announced 10,588 tests were done last week. Of those tests, 8.6% were positive. This data does not include information from private labs like testing completed through a drive-thru — data mainly comes from hospital labs.
Gullett then echoed and supported Ohio testing guidelines created by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and ODH, as "we will continue to follow to follow their lead as they continue to help us understand how to best care for those in our community and to prevent as many fatalities as possible," Gullett said.
CCBH Commissioner Terry Allan also reiterated Gov. Mike DeWine's May 7 announcement that personal appearance businesses like hair and tanning salons and outdoor dining at restaurants and bars will be able to re-open starting May 15. Indoor dining at restaurants and bars will be able to resume starting May 21.
With more people starting to leave their homes, "it's absolutely essential that all of us continue to abide by the new social standards when we are in the company of other people," Allan said.
He stressed wearing masks, physically distancing, avoiding physical contact, hand washing and surface cleaning to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"Now is not the time to relax," Allan said. "We need to double down on these preventive measures as we re-open in the coming days. All of us have a personal responsibility to protect each other. This is the only way forward."