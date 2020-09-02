Cuyahoga County and Cuyahoga Community College have partnered to provide countywide police officer training.
An emphasis will be placed on de-escalation techniques, understanding law enforcement’s role in mass gatherings and protests, mitigating bias in police work and building trust within the community.
Cuyahoga County has committed $250,000 to Tri-C to provide five virtual and 25 in-person, scenario-based training sessions for 2,500 police officers in Cuyahoga County.
“It is crucial that all law enforcement officers in Cuyahoga County know and understand techniques that will increase the chances of a positive, non-violent response or outcome and decrease the need to use force,” Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said in a news release. “I look forward to being a part of Tri-C’s innovative program that is aimed at taking a proactive approach to training law enforcement and police officers in the County.”
Cuyahoga County Councilman Michael Gallagher envisioned the countywide police training program.
“Throughout Cuyahoga County, there are more than sixty law enforcement agencies working to protect all of us,” Gallagher said in the release. “Tri-C teaches best-practice techniques that lead to safer communities and better outcomes for county residents, and I am proud to work with Tri-C to get the best training and resources for our front line officers so all County residents can be safe, secure, and protected.”
The training will be delivered through Tri-C’s public safety center of excellence and will be offered through virtual/remote instruction and in-person sessions at its simulated scenario village.
“This is a historic opportunity to address issues related to law enforcement training in our county,” Clayton Harris, dean of public safety at Tri-C, said in the release. “The college is here to support the community. Our mission is to enhance and expand the training received by first responders to help them best serve the residents they’ve sworn to protect. We look forward to building even better officers and taking policing to a higher level.”