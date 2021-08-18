Amid rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalization numbers, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said at an Aug. 18 news conference the county is not mandating vaccines, but “is thinking about it” for county employees.
Ohio’s Medicaid program is offering Medicaid recipients $100 in exchange for getting the vaccine. Medicaid is trying to get 900,000 additional Ohioans vaccinated between now and Sept. 15.
Budish said Ohio is in the bottom half of state vaccination rates, sitting at No. 28. About 56% of all Cuyahoga County residents have started their vaccinations and about 52% have completed vaccination, according to county board of health Commissioner Terry Allan.
Beginning Aug. 23, Cuyahoga County will provide all county employees with four vaccination locations at their buildings to get shots during the workday. MetroHealth will administer the vaccines.