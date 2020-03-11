Jury trials in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court will be suspended for the next month, judges of the court's general division decided March 11.
On the same day, Ohio officials confirmed the fourth coronavirus case in the state and the first believed to have been as a result of community spread -- with no previous travel or known contacts.
"The court is collaborating with the county sheriff’s office, the county prosecutor’s office, the public defender’s office, and MetroHealth Medical Center to address the potential for COVID-19 in the jail," the notice on the county website reads. "Details of those plans are in discussion at this time. The goal is to reduce the risk of COVID-19 in the jail, while still meeting the safety needs of the community.
"The Common Pleas Court Judges have agreed to suspend jury trials for the next month, unless a person’s Constitutional right to a speedy trial is at stake," the notice read. "This includes both criminal and civil trials. This status will be re-evaluated at the next Judges’ Meeting on Wednesday, April 8."
The judges will conduct as many pre-trials by phone or video conferencing as possible.
In addition, the notice stated that as of March 16, a telephone number will be provided for jurors to call to see if they need to report in person.