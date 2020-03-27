Health care workers represent 26% of COVID-19 cases in Cuyahoga County, Dr. Heidi Gullett said at the Cuyahoga County Board of Health in Parma March 27.

The county medical director also released statistics about COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the Cuyahoga County.

Of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 29% have been hospitalized, Gullett said. “They’ve been hospitalized not in an emergency department visit. … either on a medical unit or in the ICU.”

Twelve percent have needed ICU-level care.

Throughout the county’s hospitals, she said, the utilization rates were as follows:

64% utilization on adult medical surgical units across the county’s hospitals

37% utilization on pediatric medical surgical units

65% utilization of critical care adult units

36% utilization of available ventilators

“It’s encouraging to us, but if we don’t flatten the curve, these numbers will be quite high going forward,” she said. “We need you to stay home unless you absolutely need to do essential business.”

Gullett also showed a map of Cuyahoga County with cases by ZIP code.

“We have cases across our entire community, and this map is going to continue to evolve, and we will continue to have more cases,” she said. “Everywhere you go in our community, there is COVID-19. So you should have the potential to be exposed if you are out and about. This is precisely why we are asking you to stay home.”

She also spoke about clusters and how the county tracks them.

“Whenever we identify those clusters, we go in every which direction,” she said.

Among those places, she said, were businesses prior to closure, businesses where people get essential services, skilled facilities that deliver long-term care, educational locations and homes.

“We have some large families that have been very impacted by this,” she said.

County Executive Armond Budish announced the start of a small business resource center that will help businesses apply for Small Business Administration disaster loans, the Small Business Stabilization Fund.

The county will contribute $500,000, “to be matched 3 to 1 by the Economic Community Development Institute,” he said, adding that other partners are contributing as well, bringing the total contributions to $3 million.