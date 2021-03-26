Cuyahoga County continues to see a rise in county residents receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, but the county has stopped seeing notable declines in case numbers, the county Board of Health reported March 26.
Over 340,000 county residents have started the vaccination process, County Executive Armond Budish informed the public during a virtual Cuyahoga County Board of Health press briefing March 26. This number continues to rise every week due to a combined effort of federal, state and county efforts, such as the FEMA mass vaccination clinic at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, the establishment of over 100 vaccination sites in the county and continued vaccine education and increased vaccination access across Cuyahoga County's minority populations.
While the county no longer sees 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day that it did during the virus' peak in the winter, Cuyahoga County still remains at a red level three, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
"Over the past few weeks in the county and across Ohio, case rates have plateaued and are not trending downward at this time," CCBH Commissioner Terry Allan said.
For every 100,000 county residents, there are about 165 cases of COVID-19. Compared to the state's overall statistic of 147 cases per 100,000 residents, Cuyahoga County still remains in an area of danger.
CCBH director of epidemiology, surveillance and informatics Jana Rush reported 928 new cases were reported this week in CCBH's jurisdiction, which excludes Cleveland. The county sees about 132 new cases a day. This week's positive case rate is lower than last week's of 973 new cases, but it doesn't follow the continuous case depletion the county has hoped for, Rush said.
The county's death and hospitalization rates have remained stable. This week, CCBH reported 19 new deaths compared to 22 deaths the week prior. Cuyahoga County is seeing about seven COVID-19 related deaths per day, which became consistent starting in January.
Recent testing in Cuyahoga County hospital facilities and nursing homes have shown a decline in the percentages of positive results.
With Ohio residents 16 and older able to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations starting next week, CCBH remains optimistic that with increased numbers of inoculations and continued safety protocol adherence, Cuyahoga County will be on track for a safe summer.
"We still have a high level of infection within the community — particularly with the new variant strains, they will continue to circulate," Rush said. "We must continue to prevent the reverse of all of the efforts we've put forth so far to move along and end the pandemic. I'm hopeful that we will continue to increase our vaccination rates in our communities with the ultimate goal of preventing hospitalizations and death throughout the community and move in the right direction over the months to come as we press forward to ending this pandemic. ... Vaccines save lives."
Budish and Allan also shared their concerns regarding recent legislation passed by state legislators intended to stop government and health officials from using emergency methods to protect the public. Senate Bill 22 will allow lawmakers to reject or modify any state health order once it's given, and it can extend or end states of emergencies.
Despite Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoing the legislation, the House of Representatives and Senate voted to override and implement the law.
"I am very concerned that this legislation passed for political reasons puts all of us at risk during this and future emergencies," Budish said.
Allan, who stressed the life-saving abilities quarantining and isolating can have when battling viruses, said he desired for there to be an ability for the legislation to be explored and changed.
"Taking away these tools are akin to taking a firehose away from a firefighter that they would use to stop the flames from spreading during a fire," Allan said. "... We hope that there's a chance to revisit this legislation and to better allow public health to use those tools judiciously, as they have."