Cuyahoga County is seeing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases, but its rate of vaccination is also slowing compared to prior weeks.
Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan announced during a CCBH press briefing May 7 that the county is seeing about 216 positive cases per 100,000 people this week, down from the 237 cases per 100,000 residents in early April.
While this declining rate in cases can be attributed to the widespread COVID-19 vaccination rollout and continued adherence to safety protocols, the county saw about 1,500 people receive the COVID-19 vaccine on a given day this week on average. That's compared to 13,000 county residents who were inoculated on March 31 at the vaccination peak. Almost half of the county's residents, or about 557,000 people, have started the vaccine, and 454,100 residents have completed the vaccine.
“Our rate of (vaccine) increase has slowed, so we have to continue to work hard to encourage our friends and family members to get vaccinated,” Allan said. “The vaccine that was once scarce is now available in over 136 locations all over the county, often just around the corner.”
Pop-up and ongoing clinics providing the vaccine are located all over Greater Cleveland, and locations, dates and times can be found on the CCBH website.
From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 17, the Wolstein Center in Cleveland will host walk-in and scheduled vaccinations of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose shot. Those who received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in late April and early May at the Wolstein Center can receive their second dose starting May 18.
CCBH Director of Epidemiology, Surveillance and Informatics Jana Rush said the county – not including the city of Cleveland due to it being outside of CCBH's jurisdiction – averages 120 COVID-19 cases per day.
Over the past four weeks, Cuyahoga County has declined in the number of positive test results performed at county hospital facilities and countywide electronic labs, which includes nursing homes, private labs and state labs. Of 21,440 tests performed at hospital facilities from April 25 to May 1, 5% tested positive compared to 5.2% from April 18-24.
According to countywide electronic lab reporting from April 14 to 27, 70,368 tests were done and 4.2% tested positive, compared to 5% from April 7-20.
Rush also said the number of people coming to emergency rooms with COVID-related symptoms has decreased from about 80% of emergency room visits to about 58 people per day.
"We have dropped to where we saw levels back in July of 2020," Rush said. "We're going in the right direction and cases are continuing to decline."
This week did see an increase in the number of COVID-19-caused deaths, as 17 new deaths in Cuyahoga County were reported this week compared to the nine reported the week prior. Of those deaths, 90% were residents 60 or older.
County Executive Armond Budish, Allan and Rush encouraged people to get vaccinated and continue following safety protocols at this time where the county is seeing a positive pushback against the virus.
"If more people get vaccinated, we can save at least 100,000 lives of Americans who would otherwise die from COVID-19," Allan said. "What could be more important than that?"
Budish also spoke about climate change and the county’s efforts on tree planting projects.
Speaking about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s moratorium on evictions recently being disallowed by a court ruling – which Budish said is bound to be appealed – he’s asking Cuyahoga County Council to add another $10 million to its rent relief program, bringing the total to about $30 million.
“That means the county is helping about 8,000 renters remain in their homes and avoid eviction,” he said, adding those who need assistance can apply at neorenthelp.org.
Budish also thanked Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson for his service to the city upon Jackson’s announcement May 6 not to seek re-election.
“I’m thankful to have another six months to work with him, we have a lot to do,” Budish said, adding he was looking forward to working with Jackson’s successor after they are elected.