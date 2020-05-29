Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court announced May 29 it will return to hearing all divorce, custody, support and domestic violence matters beginning June 1, 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most proceedings will be conducted remotely, by way of telephone or videoconference.
“Through technology, we can continue to make our services equally accessible and operate efficiently, despite resource constraints,” said Administrative Judge Leslie Ann Celebrezze in a news release. “In just a few short weeks, we have expanded our use of technology to convert our paper processes to electronic ones. By conducting proceedings in a ‘virtual courtroom’ using videoconferencing, we can responsibly manage cases in a way that is secure, safe, and fair, just as we would in the traditional way. We were very fortunate that we already had e-filing and a robust case management system that made it easy to build upon.”
The court will hold in-person hearings only when remote participation is not possible. A limited number of people will be allowed in courtrooms to maintain safe distancing and everyone must wear a face covering.
“We are doing our utmost to protect people from the virus while they are in the courthouse,” Celebreeze said. “We ask everyone to be considerate of each other and respect the need for precautions in this public health crisis. It’s best to contact the Court before coming downtown to make sure you are required to be here.”