In an ongoing wave of good news in the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuyahoga County continues to see dropping virus cases as vaccination efforts persevere.
Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan announced that CCBH is seeing less than 50 COVID-19 cases reported per day in its jurisdiction that excludes Cleveland, and less than 100 cases countywide during a CCBH press briefing June 4.
This promising trend, Allan said, can be attributed to the county's vaccination rate where 51% of Cuyahoga County residents, or 625,000 people, have started the COVID-19 vaccine and 45% of all county residents have been fully vaccinated.
"I'm happy to report that we continue to see improvements in our trajectory for COVID cases and vaccinations," Allan said.
Across CCBH's jurisdiction, the county has had a total of 81,165 cases of COVID-19. The number of new cases reported this week in Cuyahoga County was less than the previous week.
The county's jurisdiction has also seen 1,599 total deaths due to the virus, and while it did see a slight increase in deaths from 11 last week to 12 this week, "generally, our fatalities have been decreasing," Allan said.
Starting June 2, the state witnessed the end of a majority of COVID-19 state-mandated protocols, like enforced mask wearing and social distancing. Businesses are able to decide if it would like to uphold mandatory mask wearing and social distancing. However, in hospitals, medical facilities and public transportation, masks must be worn and social distancing must still be followed.
Nursing homes and certain facilities will continue to enforce COVID screenings, and case notification and reporting will remain at K-12 schools and other facilities.
Allan encouraged those who are not vaccinated – and who are thus still required to wear a mask – to seek one of the county's many vaccination opportunities and walk-in clinics offered across Cuyahoga County. Everyone should continue frequent hand washing and COVID-19 symptom monitoring to prevent the virus' spread, Allan said.
It was thanks to the mask mandate, Allan said, that Cuyahoga County only saw one flu death this year – a record the county has never seen before.
Continuing with the county's hopeful trend of positive movements, County Executive Armond Budish announced the county donated $2.3 million to the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine to combat record-high numbers of opioid deaths and complications in pregnant women and children. The school is the fiscal agent for the first-year Cleveland Infant Mortality Reduction Program, which supports two strategies working to provide a range of vital services to pregnant women and their children, Rise Moms and Rise Peds.
Funding for the programs comes from the opioid litigation settlement with Johnson & Johnson in 2019.
Under the Rise programs, University Hospitals' Rainbow Babies and Children will provide an extensive range of treatment and recovery services for mothers and children battling drug addiction and complications. The county's funding allows UH to expand its scope of services and hire two social workers, Budish said. The funding also supports the creation of an evaluation program and will support multidisciplinary medical experts in obstetrics, pediatrics and developmental behavioral pediatrics.
Expecting mothers who participate in the programs will receive a team of professionals in women's health, addiction, mental health and pediatrics from their pregnancy to two years after the birth of their baby. Rise will be available at UH Rainbow Center for Women and Children in Cleveland's neighborhood of Midtown.
"Through extensive research, we know that mothers experiencing addiction who have a strong support system have a greater chance of recovery," Dr. Miller said. "The goal of our Rise program is to surround mom with a team of experts throughout her journey while keeping mom and baby together as much as possible."
Budish also announced that the county has created two additional programs tackling equity. Both programs will push for increased diversity and job opportunities in Cuyahoga County's building trades industry.
The first equity initiative will support Cleveland Builds, a nonprofit organization that helps provide pre-employment education and training to those wanting to become electricians, plumbers and other types of trades workers. The initiative will offer paid work opportunities and training through a pre-apprenticeship program. Recruitment will focus on minority communities and women. Applicants will receive a journeyman or foreman as a mentor for a few months and then join full an apprenticeship to enter the booming trades industry.
"The program helps build the needed pipeline of trades personnel and creates a diverse workforce with good paying jobs," Budish said.
The second initiative will make sure that the list of 10 qualified candidates the county receives from the Cleveland Building and Construction Trades Council when hiring tradespeople will now consist of at least 30% of minorities and women.
"This too will help us ensure more people of color and women get into these good paying jobs," Budish said.