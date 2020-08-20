Cuyahoga County has dropped from Level 3 to Level 2 in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled the updated map showing the risk and spread of COVID-19 throughout the state during an Aug. 20 press briefing.
Cuyahoga County had been at the red level – indicating very high exposure and spread – since the map was first released in July.
In total, nine counties are at Level 3 – the fewest number of counties that have been red since the advisory system was first released.
Cuyahoga is one of seven counties that decreased from red to orange this week. Six counties decreased from orange Level 2 to yellow Level 1, while four counties increased from orange Level 2 to red Level 3. Five counties that were red last week remain red this week.
DeWine said cases are going down primarily in urban areas, and up primarily in rural areas.
DeWine compared the updated advisory map with the back to school plans for school districts across the state.
"If that's your district and you're going back to class, and your county is a red county, obviously the spread does go into the schools. You're gonna have to be extra, extra careful, and it's going to be important that everyone in the community try to do everything they can to try to reduce the incidence of spread in the community," DeWine said.
The governor said he has talked to many superintendents, teachers and school officials across the state, and said he's convinced that schools will do a good job of keeping kids safe when they go back to school.
"But if there is significant spread in that community, it's impossible to keep it out of that school," DeWine said. "So we all have to work together – everyone in the community – particularly in the schools that are going back in person. If we want to keep our kids going in person, we've gotta get the spread of COVID down in the communities."
Kristi Pennington, a school-based therapist, supervisor and director for Hopewell Health Centers joined the press briefing by video to review how to help students adjust to a new normal of attending school – remotely or in person – amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Attend virtual open houses, and talk about new routines and wearing masks, Pennington said.
"No one's excited about the masks, but it's going to help our communities, and it's going to help our kids stay in school longer if people participate in the mask-wearing," she said.
Ask older children about symptoms because they may not be as open about how they are feeling, Pennington said.
Remind children it is OK if they get corrected at school because we are all still practicing this, she said.
For those who will be returning to school virtually, families should establish rules, routines and spaces in the home so the students have consistency and structure, Pennington said.
Younger students may need help logging onto a remote class, while older students may have more self-direction, she said.
Pennington advised families reach out to other families for support to figure out how to make remote learning work.
"At the end of the day, if it didn't work today, we're gonna revamp and we're gonna try again tomorrow," she said. "It's really important to be flexible and forgiving of ourselves and just try again tomorrow."
DeWine also announced adult day care centers and senior centers may open beginning on Sept. 21 at a reduced capacity if they are able to meet certain safety standards.
The delay in opening is so that each center can take time to properly prepare based on the Responsible RestartOhio guidelines, DeWine said. Centers will need to consider cases and spread in the community, as well as local hospital capacity.
Capacity at senior centers will be limited to accommodate safe social distancing, face coverings will be required and all participants and staff will be screened.
DeWine also announced a new statewide testing initiative for the more than 765 assisted living facilities across Ohio. Baseline saliva testing will be offered to all staff and residents at no cost to the facilities.
The testing can be self-performed or performed with assistance, under the observance of licensed medical staff, DeWine said Results will be available in about 48 hours after the lab receives it.
DeWine said the state must have 100% participation in this initiative to keep Ohioans safe, so he will be issuing an order requiring all assisted living facilities to participate.
Among the announcements from Lt. Gov. Jon Husted:
- The deadline is Aug. 21 for school districts to apply for BroadbandOhio Connectivity Grant to provide hotspots and internet-enabled devices to students.
- Ohio drivers can print temporary tags at OPLATES.com, without needing to go to the Deputy Registrar.
- Ohio voters can apply now to vote absentee by mail at voteohio.gov. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose will send absentee ballot applications to all registered voters after Labor Day.
Among other announcements from DeWine:
- The Ohio Department of Administrative Services will work with LaRose's office to ensure all county boards of elections have the personal protective equipment needed for early in-person voting and voting on election day. The DAS will be coordinating delivery of 800,000 masks and other PPE to the boards of elections.
- The governor is asking the Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation's Board of Directors to send up to $1.5 billion in dividend payments to Ohio employers in the fall to provide some economic relief.
- The governor also is asking BWC to distribute a second round of face coverings – approximately 23 million masks – to Ohio employers and their workforce, meant to replace any masks.
Ohio has 112,003 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,929 total deaths, the Ohio Department of Health reported Aug. 20.
The number of reported cases increased by 1,122 from Aug. 19.
The total number of individuals who have been tested in Ohio is 1,905,419. The new daily percent positive cases 3.8%, with a seven-day moving average of positive cases of 4.1%, according to data from Aug. 18.
The seven-day moving average of percent positive cases has been decreasing since mid-July when it was 6.5%.
The individuals who have tested positive range in age from less than 1 year old to 109 years old, with a median age of 42.
The ODH reported 22 new deaths Aug. 20. The median age of those who have died is 80.
The ODH reports 12,615 individuals have been hospitalized, and 2,844 have been admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus. The median age of those hospitalized is 64.
The ODH reports 91,656 individuals are presumed recovered – defined as cases with a symptom onset over 21 days prior who are not deceased.
Cuyahoga County accounts for 14,673 of the cases, 2,308 hospitalizations and 544 deaths.
If you have questions regarding COVID-19, call 833-4ASKODH (833-427-5634) or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.