The Cuyahoga County Board of Health announced the county has entered its third peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the county's cases and deaths continuing to rise.
The county is seeing its highest case counts to date, said Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan during an Oct. 30 press briefing, averaging 130 cases a day. CCBH reported 170 cases of COVID-19 Oct. 29 and 30, which doesn't include cases in Cleveland as CCBH's jurisdiction doesn't include Cleveland.
"We've never hit these numbers," Allan said. "This is an all-time high for us here at the (Cuyahoga County) Board of Health."
CCBH Director of Epidemiology, Surveillance and Informatics Jana Rush said the county has 14,521 total cases — up from last week — and 601 total deaths — about the same as last week.
Cleveland Clinic Chief of Medical Operations Dr. Robert Wyllie attributes Cuyahoga County's third peak in cases due to additional transmission caused by students having returned to school, families and friends gathering for holidays and events, and cold temperatures forcing people to move indoors.
Wyllie said that while it's not a concern right now, Cuyahoga County's hospitals are 75% full. He warned that the virus moves in phases, with the first phase consisting of the infection, then hospitalization two or three weeks later and then fatalities another two to three weeks later.
Board of Health Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett emphasized the importance of getting tested and following quarantine orders.
By getting tested, Gullett said, CCBH can contact trace to alert others to enter a 14-day quarantine to prevent the spread.
Gullett said places offering COVID-19 testing that test people at a range of ages and without insurance for no cost can be found at ccbh.net.
All of the speakers pushed that for Cuyahoga County to move down from its current Level 3 risk in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, county residents have to wear masks, wash their hands, avoid gatherings, stay socially distant, stay home when sick and get tested.
Wyllie said that the next 6-12 weeks will be especially tough with the weather changing and people feeling fatigued by pandemic protocols, but he said a vaccine could be expected at the end of November or December. Distributing the vaccine would take a while, he said.
"This virus does not have a conscious," Allan said. "It doesn't get tired of infecting us. Left to its own devices, it won't stop until most of us are infected or vaccinated. But we have the power to snuff it out by following the prevention steps that worked so well for us in August and September."