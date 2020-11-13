The Cuyahoga County Board of Health announced that unless county residents change current safety behaviors, Cuyahoga County could see 2,000 new COVID-19 cases a day at the end of the month.
The statistic, made by Dr. Johnie Rose of Case Western Reserve University's Center for Community Health Integration during a Nov. 13 CCBH press briefing, served was a warning to urge people to practice safety protocols. On an even sooner basis, Rose said his data predicted the county could see 1,000 cases a day in the coming weeks.
Cuyahoga County hit its record of 300, 400 and then 500 cases reported in a single day just this week. Cleveland is not in CCBH's jurisdiction, so the actual number of cases is higher, CCBH Health Commissioner Terry Allan said.
"This is not a sustainable level of cases," Rose said of his estimated case statistics. "No health care system in the world can absorb this. Clearly something needs to change in our behavior. ... This is the definition of exponential growth, and this is where we are."
Currently, Cuyahoga County has 16,736 total COVID-19 cases and 630 total deaths since the pandemic hit Ohio in March, as reported by CCBH Director of Epidemiology, Surveillance and Informatics Jana Rush. Both numbers are up from the week prior, she said.
"We are seeing the largest surge of cases and deaths reported since the beginning of our response efforts, and our transmission is occurring rapidly throughout Cuyahoga County," Rush said. "... Each week, the average number of cases accelerates. That's happening faster and faster as we move through each day this month."
Rush said hospitalization numbers have increased as well.
"We are urging everyone within the community to do their part to help limit the spread of this virus in our community," Rush said.
Allan urged county residents to follow safety protocols and guidelines, including wearing a mask, staying at home, limiting public outings, socially distancing when in public, not gathering with friends or family, washing hands and surfaces, working from home, maintaining a very small social bubble, keeping an eye out for symptoms, getting tested, contacting those you were in contact with upon testing positive, quarantining for 14 days and getting a flu shot.
Allan said that recent updates regarding the possibility of soon-to-be-ready vaccines should serve as motivation to the population to continue to follow guidelines to keep the virus under control and to prevent additional deaths.
County Executive Armond Budish expressed his worry in the county's upward COVID-19 pattern.
Budish announced that he is updating the county's executive orders to extend the Fiscal Emergency Order to June 30, 2021. He explained government buildings will remain open for now so that the public can get services they need, but everyone must be screened, wear masks and socially distance.
"Every choice you make right now has got to be about getting this virus under control," Budish said. "We have to take control of this virus before it's too late."