County Executive Armond Budish announced Cuyahoga County is projecting a $76 million loss in revenue for the county government during a Cuyahoga County Board of Health press briefing May 1.
He said the state did receive $215 million from the CARES Act, but the money can only be spent to pay COVID-related expenses and cannot pay for budget-related or other issues.
Budish said the county has been working with government officials to try to use the funds for other purposes, but until then, the county government has had to go through a series of cuts to save money like employee furloughs.
"If the federal government does not give us more money or more flexibility, it will just get harder and harder to fill our growing budget hole," Budish said.