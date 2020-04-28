The Cuyahoga County Board of Health explained how Gov. Mike DeWine's re-opening of the state plan starting May 1 would look for the county and addressed COVID-19 updates during an April 28 press briefing in Parma.
The first group able to re-open May 1 includes health care providers including veterinarians and dentists, said Terry Allan, Cuyahoga County Board of Health commissioner. Manufacturing, distribution, construction and general offices will have the opportunity to return May 4. On May 12, consumer retail sale and services can re-open.
People must maintain a six-foot distance, wear face coverings at all times and have a staggering arrival of employees and guests. Daily and frequent disinfectant of surfaces/desks and shift work changes must also be done to reduce the risk and the amount of people working at one time. Contactless payment should also be used to reduce the chance of spreading the virus between people.
If possible, Allan stressed people should continue to work remotely.
"These should be familiar to us as we re-open," Allan said.
Allan also spoke of a temporary state-wide increase of contact tracers to 1,750 to track the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio.
CCBH Director Dr. Heidi Gullett then announced the county's COVID-19 stats, which do not include Cleveland as the city is outside CCBH's jurisdiction.
Cuyahoga County has 1,150 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, Gullett said. Of those cases, individuals are between 1 week and 101 years old and were infected between Feb. 20 and April 26.
The county also has 413 probable cases, bringing the total case number to 1,563.
There are also 75 deaths due to COVID-19 consisting of individuals ages 53 to 97 who passed between March 20 and April 27. The county has cleared 420 people of the virus.
For comparison, Gullett said 36 people in Cuyahoga County have died from influenza this year.
As Ohio returns back to some sense of normalcy, Gullett stressed that the virus is still present and people need to take precautions. She echoed the importance of working remotely, washing hands, wearing masks and staying six feet away from people in public.
"We are all at risk for getting this infection, but we know that some people are more at risk for complications from the infection." Gullett said.