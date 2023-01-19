The Cuyahoga County Treasury Department announced Jan. 17 it extended the last day for residents to pay property taxes without penalty from Jan. 26 to Feb. 9.
“It is important to note that residents will see a payment deadline of Thursday, January 26, 2023, on their bills they received in the mail,” the emailed announcement said. “However, the last day to pay without penalty has been extended to Thursday, February 9, 2023.”
To pay their bill, residents can use the following methods:
• By mail with parcel number written on the check to Cuyahoga County Treasurer, P.O. Box 94547, Cleveland, OH 44115, with the envelop postmarked by Feb. 9 to avoid penalties and interest
• Online via e-check or credit card at cuyahogacounty.us/treasury; by phone at 877-738-1212 to pay by credit card with a fee added or e-check for free
• At a drop box located on the side of the Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 E. 9th St., 1st floor, Cleveland, OH 44115, which is available 24 hours/seven days a week and only accepts check or money orders
• In-person at the headquarters between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, with extended hours on Feb. 9 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Key Bank branches in the county through Feb. 2
• Auto title branches in the county, not to be confused with the Ohio BMV.
Bills were mailed to more than 300,000 residents, and the funds collected from property taxes provide revenue for local schools, cities, villages, townships, libraries and vital public services, the announcement said.
Taxpayers who are unable to make full payment of their property taxes can call 216-443-7400 or email treascomment@cuyahogacounty.us to make an appointment to discuss payment arrangements.
For a detailed list of options and additional information for submitting payments, call 216-443-7400 or visit cuyahogacounty.us/treasury.