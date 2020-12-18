The Cuyahoga County Board of Health announced that the county has extended its stay-at-home advisory to Jan. 15, 2021.
The announcement, made by County Executive Armond Budish during a Dec. 18 press briefing, came as Cuyahoga County saw a leap in its daily average number of COVID-19 cases.
Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan announced that suburban Cuyahoga County averaged over 760 new COVID-19 cases a day this week. Two weeks ago when CCBH last reported the county's statistics, the county averaged 590 new cases a day.
"These are critical weeks," Budish said after announcing the extended stay-at-home advisory.
Excluding Cleveland as it's out of CCBH's jurisdiction, Cuyahoga County has 39,198 total COVID-19 cases and 876 total deaths.
While the number of deaths is down this week, Allan said that the average is for five people to die every day from COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County in December.
"We're now seeing the heartbreaking reality of this surge," Allan said.
COVID-19-related emergency department visits have also increased for the seventh week in a row with over 1,700 visits this week.
The county also saw 2,464 total hospitalizations, with 85% of critical care hospital beds and 76% of adult medical beds utilized.
Allan stressed for people to avoid gatherings during the holiday season, and to only celebrate in-person with their households to prevent additional spread.
"You can save lives through your sacrifice this holiday season, and our personal choices on how we celebrate and interact in our community has everything to do with what the punishing impact and the death toll from COVID will be on Cuyahoga County as we go forward," Allan said.
As Cleveland Clinic and MetroHealth started the process of vaccinating health care workers Dec. 16, as well as long-term care facilities starting to receive the vaccine from CVS and Walgreens, CCBH is preparing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting next week, said Board of Health Co-Director of Prevention and Wellness Romona Brazile. It will administer it to EMS and group home residents and staff through dispensing clinics as part of the first phase of Gov. Mike DeWine's vaccine distribution plan.
Allan and Brazile reminded county residents to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, especially during the holiday season and the period of minimal vaccine availability. Protocols include social distancing when in public by at least 6 feet, wearing a mask, avoiding gatherings, frequently sanitizing hands and surfaces, and staying home as much as possible.
"There is light at the end of this tunnel, and we have to maintain our public health efforts while this is going on," Brazile said.
Budish announced multiple ways the county is aiding in the fight against COVID-19, including donating $1 million to MetroHealth to conduct rapid COVID-19 tests for essential workers. Through a pilot test, front-line workers can know results of their test within 15 minutes, Budish said.
The county is also designating $500,000 for arts and cultural organizations through the Emergency Purchase Process with County Council, as well as $500,000 to help local restaurants.