County Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullett announced a racial breakdown of Cuyahoga County's COVID-19 infections during a Board of Health press briefing April 10 in Parma: 44% of those who tested positive identified as white, 39% as black, 7% as other and 10% had unknown data
Gullett, however, believes this data to be inaccurate regarding its representation of minorities due to an ongoing problem she and healthcare professionals statewide and nationwide have been working to solve: a lack of broad and accessible testing.
"I definitely feel it's underrepresented across multiple groups in our community, not just our communities of color but other people who may be living in poverty or may not have access to the testing we currently have available," Gullett said. "I am really concerned about people who don't have access to transportation and who don't have access to primary care providers who are able to order the test."
Gullett – who's also a community health center physician – said unless her patients are sick enough to be admitted and then tested at a hospital, they had no other way to be tested due to the health center's closure.
Gullett stressed it wasn't a sudden occurrence for new diseases to affect minorities. She said it has been a subject of study in Cleveland for a number of years now and continues to be of importance when studying diseases.
While chronic disease is a known aggravator for COVID-19, Gullet explained the strength of people's immune systems built on their access to healthy food, exercise, sleep, and clean water and air are also vital to their protection. Households with many members either living without stable housing or in smaller areas have higher risks of transmission.
"... It's also about the environmental context in which people live, which is affected by these inequities, these systems, these structures that have created these conditions that set people up to have a higher rate of transmission," Gullett said. "They're preventable, they're avoidable, they're unjust and the things we need to continue to fight for as a community through COVID and long after that."
While a majority of testing is done at hospitals, Gullett wants the community to know that making testing available to all is on the forefront of her and healthcare professionals' minds to save lives.
"We are determined to get much a better picture for everyone in the community of what COVID-19 looks like," she said. I don't exactly know how that's going to happen, but I can tell you we are pursuing every avenue possible to make sure we get there."
Gullett also announced additional Cuyahoga County COVID-19 data.
A total of 746 people ages 1 week and 101 years old in Cuyahoga County excluding Cleveland have tested positive for COVID-19. These individuals tested positive between Feb. 29 and April 6.
The age group with the most positive cases was 20-to-44-year-olds, followed by 55-to-64-year-olds, 45-to-54-year-olds, 65-to-74-year-olds, 75-to-84-year-olds, 85-year-olds and up, and 0-to-19-year-olds.
Twenty people between the ages of 55 and 93 in Cuyahoga County excluding Cleveland have died from COVID-19. These individuals consist of eight females and 12 males who passed between March 20 and April 7.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has 737 isolation orders, 1,427 quarantine orders and 143 cleared cases.
Gullett then presented a slide containing Cuyahoga County's epi curve, showing how the county's efforts to curb the virus stack up with testing.
She then showed a distribution map of Cuyahoga County by ZIP code, highlighting, as she expected, an increase of cases. ZIP codes 44146, 44137, 44128, 44122, 44105, 44120, 44118, 44124, 44121, 44106 and 44133 have the highest cases between 25 and 52 in the county.
She also broke down Cuyahoga County surveillance data throughout the county's hospitals:
- 62% utilization of adult medical surgical beds across the county’s hospitals
- 37% utilization of pediatric medical surgical beds
- 68% utilization of critical care adult beds
- 35% utilization of available ventilators