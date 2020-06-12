The Cuyahoga County Board of Health reported June 12 there are 3,082 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction.
CCBH's data excludes Cleveland due to it being out of its jurisdiction.
County Medical Director Dr. Heidi said Cuyahoga County also has 612 probable cases of COVID-19, meaning an individual isn't a lab-confirmed case but has had close contact with someone who has tested positive and exhibits symptoms.
In the county, 1,441 cases are recovered.
Of those 3, 694 total cases (including probable cases), individuals are between 1 week and 102 years old and were infected between Feb. 28 and June 9. The median age for those infected is 51. Those infected are 57.5% female and 42.5% male, Gullett said.
Cuyahoga County's newly reported cases went down from the previous week's 365 to 266.
Gullett said that does not mean this pandemic is over in our community and "many people remain susceptible or at risk for this infection."
"Wearing facial coverings, social distancing, frequently hand washing, frequently cleaning surfaces that are often touched and being thoughtful about how we gather together in a safe way; I’ve been asked a few times this week about how long we need to keep doing those things," Gullett said. "My answer is: until we have enough immunity in the community to ensure we’re safe. So even though you see infections go down, until we have a vaccine that protects a large proportion of us, we must remain vigilant.”
Gullett broke down race and ethnicity data for the total COVID-19 cases for both lab-confirmed and probable in the county with individuals identifying as white at 45.1%, followed by black at 41.2% and Asian at 1.8%; 4.3% identified as a different race and race data for 7.6% is unknown; 77.7% is non-Hispanic/Latino, 2.5% is Hispanic/Latino and 19.7% is unknown.
Breaking down the 225 lab-confirmed case deaths and 17 probable case deaths, individuals are between 36 to 101 years old and passed between March 20 and June 12. The median age for Cuyahoga County's deaths is 81. Those deceased are 54.5% female, 45.5% male and 5% unknown.
Gullett then broke down race and ethnicity data for the total COVID-19 deaths in the county with individuals identifying as white at 69.4%, followed by black at 27.7% and Asian at 0.9%. Less than 1% identified as other, and 1.7% are unknown. Of the deaths, 96.6% are non-Hispanic/Latino, 0.4% are Hispanic/Latino and 3.0% are unknown.
She also broke down Cuyahoga County surveillance data throughout the county's hospitals:
- 77% utilization of adult medical surgical beds; increased 1% since last week
- 57% utilization of pediatric medical surgical beds; increased 1% since last week
- 78% utilization of critical care adult beds; increased 6% since last week
- 33% utilization of available ventilators; increased 1% since last week
Gullett then announced 13,326 tests were done last week. Of those tests, 3.7% were positive. This data does not include information from private labs, like testing completed through a drive-thru. The data mainly comes from hospital labs.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health also reported its decision to take a break from its briefings for the foreseeable future.
“It’s been a hell of a run for everybody that’s involved here in working through this process,” said Cuyahoga County's Health Commissioner Terry Allan. “We know that it’s not over yet but want to thank everyone, and take a moment to thank everyone who has followed us online and over the air and has been tracking the work we’ve been doing over the last several months.”
This is a developing story.