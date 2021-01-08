Despite Cuyahoga County seeing a drop in positive COVID-19 cases this week, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health urged residents to continue the fight against the virus by getting vaccinated and maintaining preventive safety protocols.
During the Jan. 8 press briefing, CCBH Health Commissioner Terry Allan announced that the county has 50,450 total COVID-19 cases, adding fewer cases than the previous week. CCBH statistics do not include numbers from Cleveland, as the city isn't included in CCBH's jurisdiction.
Allan questioned if the drop in cases was a result of less COVID-19 testing being performed due to the holidays and if fewer people were getting tested due to a distrust of the vaccines.
Despite the drop in cases, Cuyahoga County is approaching a statistic where one in four people tested for the virus at local hospital systems test positive.
The county's number of deaths increased from the past week, as 1,180 total deaths due to COVID-19 were counted. Cuyahoga County has seen 3,130 total hospitalizations and 650 total ICU admissions.
On the other hand, 42,815 cases are presumed to be recovered.
"COVID-19 is very much still a big problem in our community and is surging," Allan said. "... Things are looking up, but we also have to double down the next couple months here around our prevention measures because we want to close out strong."
County Executive Armond Budish announced the county had vaccinated 4,000 people in the last two weeks. As soon as federal and state governments get the vaccine out, the county will get it to the residents, he said.
“When you are given the chance to get vaccinated, do it,” Budish said, adding he was concerned about too many people refusing it, especially in nursing homes. “… If we are going to get back to normal, we need most people to get the vaccine, not reject it.”
As per Gov. Mike DeWine's phased vaccine distribution plan, Ohio is currently working to vaccinate members of the 1A group, which includes hospital front line workers, long-term care facilities’ residents and staff, state psychiatric hospital patients and staff, people with intellectual disabilities or mental illness who live in group homes or centers and their staff, residents and staff of Ohio veterans homes and EMS responders.
Allan announced that CCBH started its vaccination campaign, joined by Walgreens and CVS Dec. 23. The clinic received 5,600 vaccine doses for members of the 1A group. CCBH hosts clinics at sites around the county where those who have registered can receive the vaccine.
Allan also said DeWine expects members of the 1B group to be able to start the vaccination process Jan. 19. Ohio is estimated to receive 100,000 doses during the first week of 1B vaccinations that will go toward the new group. Vaccinations will be prioritized for members 80 years and up.
Starting March 25, DeWine anticipates 1B members 75-years-old and older can start receiving the vaccine, with members 65-years-old and up hopefully starting the following week.
As over 230,000 people are 65 and older in Ohio, Allan said the vaccination process will take a few weeks to complete. Starting Feb. 1, vaccines will be available for school personnel.
Allan urged those to receive the vaccine when given the opportunity, especially because of the vaccine's limited amount. CCBH will provide more information regarding the vaccine distribution process for 1B members in the coming weeks.
Cuyahoga County residents can visit ccbh.net/vax to preregister for CCBH's vaccination clinics.
CCBH Board Member Dr. Gregory L. Hall spoke about his personal experience with COVID-19 in November 2020, where he warned those in attendance of the dangers having COVID-19 can bring. He was hospitalized in the intensive care unit for three days. The 59-year-old said although he has now recovered, he still gets short of breath.
"This is no everyday flu," Hall said, getting short of breath. "...I’m about 88% to 90% back to normal, but you may be able to tell I still can’t breathe." He said he’s concerned about people saying they don’t want the vaccine when the disease is so dangerous.
In a press briefing Jan. 5, DeWine said only 40% of nursing home staff have opted to receive the vaccine compared to 75-80% of residents.
CCBH President Dr. Sherrie Dixon Williams advised people to look at where information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine comes from, saying that the medical workers that created the vaccine are also the ones who know of the virus' capabilities.
Williams was the first person vaccinated at MetroHealth Dec. 16. She spoke of the growing belief held by the public that the vaccine can cause negative long-term effects due to its lack of research over time. Williams countered this unproven belief with the fact that having COVID-19 can cause long-term effects like shortness of breath, fatigue and trouble with smelling and tasting.
"The way to get back to normal is through this vaccine," Williams said. "I would encourage us to move away from myths and conspiracy theories and to embrace the things we do know for sure in terms of lives lost versus lives saved."
Also during the CCBH press briefing, Budish discussed a report on structural racism in the community and issued a series of executive orders aimed at elevating opportunities for minority owned businesses. Moreover, Budish talked about an effort to plant trees and the new leadership on Cuyahoga County Council.