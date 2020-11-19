Cuyahoga County Public Library is closing public access at all 27 branches, effective Nov. 19, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and Cuyahoga County's new stay-at-home advisory.
Library Executive Director Tracy R. Strobel announced the change in an email to patrons on Nov. 18, and the update was published on the library system's website.
The library system is reverting to curbside/drive-through service. Patrons can request materials online or by calling their local branch. Materials on hold will be available for pick-up at the drive-through window or by curbside service.
Library hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Library patrons needing printing or faxing service can contact their library branch for assistance.
Cuyahoga County and the city of Cleveland issued the stay-at-home advisory beginning the evening of Nov. 18 in an attempt to stop the large increase in COVID-19 cases.
At a joint press conference Nov. 18, the county and city announced the advisory to try to stem the “dramatic” spread of COVID-19 cases, according to county Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan. The advisory will be in effect until Dec. 17, and that date could be changed depending on progress.
Under the resolution, residents are advised to only leave their home to go to work or school, or for essential needs such as seeking medical care, purchasing essential items from a grocery store or pharmacy, picking up prepared food or receiving deliveries, the advisory said. Residents are also strongly advised to avoid traveling in and out of the state, and forgo having guests in their homes or residences during the upcoming holiday season.
Cuyahoga County Public Library had limited and then closed access to buildings at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. It began offering drive-up services in June, then reopened buildings in July with the requirement that all visitors wear face coverings.