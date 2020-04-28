Due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuyahoga County announced April 27 it is moving its enforcement of the plastic bag ban from July 1, 2020, to Jan. 1, 2021, pending council approval.
County Councilwoman Sunny Simon of South Euclid, the sponsor of the ban, said in a news release, “The delay of this ban is not to downplay the importance of eliminating plastic bags and the positive impact that will have on our community, but rather to address current anxieties and relieve concerns some are having during this pandemic. Right now, moving the enforcement date to Jan. 1 is in the best interest of our businesses and our residents.”
Many businesses, especially grocery stores, are facing uncertain situations and this will help residents and shoppers get in and out of stores as quickly as possible to limit the spread of the virus.
The county may reassess the enforcement date later this year based.